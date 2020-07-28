Rain Expected for Most Parts of Nation Fri. and Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are expected to see rain on Friday and Saturday with some southern regions likely to see up to 300 millimeters.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that the lower half of the country up to the southern parts of the Chungcheong provinces is expected to see 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour from Friday to Saturday morning. The agency urged the region to make necessary preparations.According to the agency, precipitation of between 100 and 200 millimeters will pound the Chungcheong provinces, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province. Seoul, the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province are set to see between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain.Afternoon highs will stand between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius on Friday, including 26 degrees for Seoul.