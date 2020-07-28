Top Office Carries out Reshuffle of 3 Senior Secretaries

Photo : YONHAP News

A former lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party has been tapped as President Moon Jae-in’s new senior secretary for political affairs.Presidential office spokesperson Kang Min-seok announced the reshuffle of three senior presidential posts on Monday, including Choi Jae-sung, who served four terms as a lawmaker.The spokesperson noted Choi’s track record as a civic activist and his ability to plan and pursue projects, hoping he will assist in state affairs and contribute to national unity through active communication with the opposition bloc.Kim Jong-ho, secretary general of the Board of Audit and Inspection, was named senior secretary for civil affairs and justice, while Kim Je-nam, secretary for climate and environment, was appointed as senior secretary for civic and social affairs.The reshuffle came three days after six senior presidential secretaries, including the former occupants of the three posts—Kang Ki-jung, Kim Jo-won and Kim Geo-sung— tendered their resignations amid growing criticism against the government's real-estate policies.The absence of Chief of Staff Noh Young-min, who also expressed his intent to resign last Friday, in the latest reshuffle indicates the possibility of him retaining his job, but the top office declined to comment on the matter.