Typhoon Jangmi Weakens to Low-Pressure System

Photo : YONHAP News

The first typhoon to hit South Korea this summer has subsided quickly without causing significant damage.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Typhoon Jangmi weakened to a tropical low pressure system at around 5 p.m. as it was passing 10 kilometers northwest of Ulsan.After forming only 38 hours earlier around 600 kilometers southwest of Okinawa, Japan, the typhoon was initially predicted to linger for an additional hour before exiting the peninsula through the East Sea.Typhoon advisories and preliminary advisories were issued in the southern regions as well as some parts of Gangwon Province, but were all lifted at 4:55 pm.Even though the typhoon sputtered, some parts of the country, including Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces and the Seoul metropolitan area, were forecast to receive sporadic rainfall due to low-pressure systems hovering over the region. Strong winds up to 90 kilometers per hour were also expected in the eastern coastal areas until 9 p.m.