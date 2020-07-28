Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea's Exports Fall 24% in First 10 Days of August

Write: 2020-08-11 09:30:09Update: 2020-08-11 11:48:12

S. Korea's Exports Fall 24% in First 10 Days of August

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's exports fell nearly 24 percent from a year earlier in the first ten days of August amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country's outbound shipments stood at 10-point-six billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 23-point-six percent on-year.

Compared to the same period last year, there was one less working day this year. Given the decrease, the daily average exports during the period declined 12-point-seven percent. 

Shipments of wireless communication devices and petroleum products plunged 44 percent and 46 percent on-year, respectively, while exports of computer devices jumped 62 percent.

Shipments to China and the United States fell over eleven percent and 22 percent, each, while exports to the Middle East and Japan plunged over 50 percent and nearly 28 percent, respectively.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >