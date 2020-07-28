Incoming USFK Personnel to Undergo Additional 2-Week Quarantine in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of U.S. Forces Korea and their families will go through a mandatory quarantine in the U.S. before traveling to South Korea.According to U.S. military media outlet Stars and Stripes, the U.S. Army will apply its “Frago 9” guidelines starting August 21.The guidelines stipulate that U.S. Army personnel and family members put themselves in a two-week self-quarantine before leaving for other countries and receive COVID-19 testing 72 hours prior to departure.This will lengthen the period of the compulsory quarantine required of USFK members and families to four weeks, including the two-week quarantine they are currently required to undergo upon arrival in South Korea.The measures were taken amid concern in South Korea over the possible spread of the virus through incoming U.S. soldiers.The U.S. military had reportedly been taking only basic measures to detect symptoms such as fever checks on departing personnel.Some 120 out of USFK's 144 confirmed cases so far tested positive upon arrival.