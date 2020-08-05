33 Killed, 7,600 Displaced in Torrential Rains

Photo : KBS News

Forty-two people have been killed or gone missing due to heavy rains that battered South Korea over the past ten days.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters under the Interior Ministry said that as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 33 people had died, while nine went missing and eight were injured due to heavy rains since August 1.The headquarters said that over 76-hundred people in eleven cities and provinces have been displaced.More than 24-thousand cases of damage to public and private facilities have been reported, with damage to some 52-hundred roads and bridges. Over eleven-hundred landslides were reported across the nation, while more than 27-thousand hectares of farmland were flooded.The government said that emergency recovery has been completed for about 60 percent of the damaged facilities.Traffic is closed at 67 roads across the nation and train services on sections of the Chungbuk, Taebaek, Yeongdong, Gyeongjeon and Janghang lines remain suspended.