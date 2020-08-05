Pres. Office Announces 2 Senior Secretary Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Wednesday announced nominees for two other senior secretary positions.Chung Man-ho, a former vice Gangwon Province governor, was tapped as senior secretary for public communication. Yoon Chang-yul, a senior official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was named senior presidential secretary for social policy.It came two days after the top office nominated the new occupants of three other senior secretary posts -- Senior Secretary for Political Affairs Choi Jae-sung, Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs and Justice Kim Jong-ho and Senior Secretary for Civic and Social Affairs Kim Je-nam.Since early July, President Moon Jae-in has replaced seven of 15 senior secretary-level or higher officials.Four were among the six senior presidential officials who tendered their resignations last Friday amid growing criticism against the government's real-estate policies.The top office has yet to take any follow-up steps on the two others, Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and Senior Secretary for Personnel Affairs Kim Oe-sook.