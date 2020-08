Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has chosen Rep. Lee Nak-yon as its new party leader.The ruling party held its national convention at its headquarters in Seoul on Saturday and elected the party leader and five supreme council members.Five-term lawmaker and former Prime Minister Lee won over other contenders former Rep. Kim Boo-kyum and Rep. Park Ju-min with 60-point-77 percent of the votes.The newly elected supreme council members are Rep. Kim Jong-min, Suwon City Mayor Yeom Tae-young, Rep. Noh Woong-rae, Rep. Shin Dong-kun, and Rep. Yang Hyang-ja.Saturday's party convention took place with minimum attendance amid a new wave of the coronavirus cases in the country.