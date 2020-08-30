First Infection in Pro Sports Hits KBO Minor League

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: A pitcher on a South Korean minor league baseball team tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This is the first confirmed case in Korean professional sports and is prompting concerns about the possible spread of the virus among athletes.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: Baseball pitcher Shin Jung-rak with the Hanwha Eagles’ Future League team tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after suffering from a fever and headache from Saturday.The news is sounding the alarm in the sports industry as he is the first South Korean professional athlete to be infected.The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) immediately suspended all of the team’s upcoming games while allowing games of other minor league teams to be held as scheduled.Seosan City, home of the Hanwha Eagles’ minor league team, said on Tuesday that 40 players, coaches and members of the support staff closely associated with Shin all tested negative for the virus.Authorities are conducting an epidemiological survey to determine his route of transmission.Shin hasn't appeared in a KBO game since June 27, and his last Futures League game was on July 22.Since then, he has been recovering from an elbow injury and has been working out with others in the "rehab unit," away from the rest of his team members.Meanwhile, the LG Twins' affiliate minor league team also had its Tuesday game postponed, because Shin, a former Twins draft pick, recently came in contact with two members of that team.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News