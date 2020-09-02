Menu Content

S. Korea, US to Hold Regular Defense Dialogue via Teleconferencing

Write: 2020-09-09 15:08:10Update: 2020-09-09 16:48:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministries of South Korea and the United States will hold talks to discuss progress in the transfer of wartime operational control and other key bilateral cooperation issues.

The 18th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) will take place Wednesday and Friday for two days via teleconferencing.

The allies will share assessments on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, including intelligence on North Korean moves related to a new submarine construction and preparations for a military parade expected next month to mark the ruling party's founding anniversary.

The two sides are also likely to discuss carrying out during the first half of next year a Full Operational Capability(FOC) test for the wartime control transfer.

The virtual talks will also address broader alliance issues, including cooperation to pursue North Korean denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace on the peninsula.

Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan will be the chief delegate, while David Helvey, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, will represent the U.S.
