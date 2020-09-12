Independent KDCA Takes the Lead in Infectious Disease Control

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), which has been at the vanguard of the country's fight against COVID-19, is now upgraded in status. The new Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, or KDCA, officially launched on Saturday as a full-fledged independent government agency. Operating outside of the Health Ministry, which had supervised the KCDC, the KDCA will lead all infectious disease response.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Marking the launch of the "Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency," or "KDCA," President Moon Jae-in on Friday traveled to its headquarters, located some 110 kilometers south of Seoul.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"I sincerely congratulate the KCDC's status upgrade to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. And I would like to congratulate the globally-recognized K-quarantine hero, Director Jeong Eun-Kyeong, who has been appointed as the inaugural commissioner of the KDCA... "On Saturday, the nation's anti-epidemic command post was officially upgraded to an independent government agency with greater policy discretion and manpower amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.As the inaugural commissioner, President Moon appointed Dr. Jeong Eun-Kyeong, who led the agency's predecessor under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.[Sound bite: KCDA Commissioner Jeong Eun-Kyeong (Korean/English translation)]"I understand that the public is calling for the swift overcoming of the current COVID-19 pandemic and preemptive preparations to deal with future epidemics that can threaten public health and social safety as the KDCA is commissioned. All staff members will do the best work in unison to fight COVID-19 to faithfully carry out our duties at the nation's anti-epidemic control tower."Under her leadership, the KDCA will collect and analyze data and draft policies to fight against COVID-19 as well as future infectious diseases.With its personnel expanded from around 900 to nearly 15-hundred, the disease control headquarters will operate an around the clock situation room as well as five regional response centers nationwide to put in place an airtight quarantine grid with local governments.Under the KDCA's Korea National Institute of Health, a national infectious disease lab will be established to build an overarching epidemiological research and development system.A formal ceremony to mark the agency's launch will be held Monday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.