Prosecutors Raid Defense Ministry in Graft Probe Surrounding Minister's Son

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the Defense Ministry as part of their investigation into allegations that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son, identified by his surname Seo, received favors during his mandatory military service.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office began its search and seizure operation at the ministry Tuesday morning, reportedly to obtain digital data regarding approval for Seo's extra leave following knee surgery in 2017.While serving in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army(KATUSA), Seo took 23 consecutive days off after the surgery, including four personal vacation days.Seo is suspected of failing to return to base before getting approval for the four days, and the alleged breach is suspected to have been covered up thanks to his mother's political influence.At the time, Choo was the chairperson of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).