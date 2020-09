Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday declared five regions that were hit hard by Typhoon Maysak and Typhoon Haishen as special disaster areas.The five areas are Samcheok City and Yangyang County in Gangwon Province and the counties of Yeongdeok, Uljin and Ulleung in North Gyeongsang Province.Presidential deputy spokesperson Lim Se-eun said that in line with regulations, the designated areas will receive financial support from state coffers for restoration efforts. Lim expressed hope that the damage will be effectively handled.She also said the government will declare more special disaster areas in regions that meet the required criteria after conducting inspections.