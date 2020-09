Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League continued to shine and helped his team secure a 3-1 win in a UEFA Europa League qualifier.In the third-round qualifier against Shkendija on Thursday in North Macedonia, Son set up the opening goal in the fifth minute, then scored his own in the 70th before setting up another nine minutes later.The U.K.-based football website WhoScored.com gave nine-point-four points to Son's performance, the highest for players of both teams.In his previous match on Sunday, Son scored four goals and his first hat-trick in the Premier League in a game against Southampton.