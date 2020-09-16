N. Korea Mum on Death of S. Korean Official, Stresses Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea remains silent on the killing of a South Korean official in western waters earlier this week.As of Friday morning, there has been no comment at all on the incident by the North's state media Korean Central News Agency, the Rodong Sinmun, Korean Central Television and propaganda outlets.North Korea remains quiet even after South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed deep regrets on Thursday, calling it a "shocking incident that cannot be tolerated for any reason."On Friday, the Rodong Sinmum published an article calling for stepped-up quarantine efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The paper emphasized that quarantine is the basis to protect the country and its people.The paper said in another article that the nation has strengthened epidemiological monitoring of rivers and streams, focusing on strict observation of quarantine regulations in dealing with trash and debris in river basins.