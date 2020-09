Photo : KBS

South Korea's National Security Adviser Suh Hoon said that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently exchanged personal letters.This comes as Suh revealed contents of a notice from Pyongyang on Friday, in which Kim apologized for the shooting death of a South Korean government worker by North Korean troops earlier this week.In the letters between the two leaders, they expressed hopes to improve cross-border relations after overcoming hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.Suh added that the letters were exchanged within the past month.