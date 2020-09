Photo : KBS News

The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide surpassed one million on Monday as cases rose to more than 33 million.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, global fatalities topped one million on Monday morning, Korea time.The figure hit the grim milestone about nine months after the first case was reported in China in December last year and about six months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global "pandemic."The United States has the largest amount of deaths in the world with about 209-thousand, followed by Brazil, India and Mexico.South Korea has reported 401 deaths, standing 78th among 215 countries and regions in the world.