PPP Blames Moon for Neglecting to Rescue Official before Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) blamed President Moon Jae-in for neglecting to rescue a fisheries official and prevent his death by being gunned down in the ocean by North Korean troops last week.PPP interim chief Kim Chong-in on Monday called on Moon to clarify his position on the incident, stressing that it was Moon himself who said in the past that the president holds the responsibility of protecting the lives of the people.Appearing on a local radio program, PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said the government should have fully utilized its communication channels with the North to rescue the official.The opposition lawmaker cited channels used during a recent exchange of letters between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the delivery of Kim's written apology in response to the shooting death.The PPP also criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for refusing the opposition's demand to adopt a resolution condemning the North at a plenary session and to hold an emergency government inquiry.