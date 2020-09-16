Menu Content

Domestic

Police to Slap Traffic Fines on Drive-Through Anti-Gov't Rally Participants

Write: 2020-09-28 15:30:37Update: 2020-09-28 15:35:31

Photo : KBS News

Police in South Korea plan to impose traffic penalties on people who violate the government's COVID-19 quarantine regulations by participating in anti-government rallies this weekend in their vehicles.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Jang Ha-yeun said Monday that there are legal grounds under traffic laws to restrict the drive-through rallies.

Under current laws, a driver refusing three times to follow the orders of traffic officers could face 40 penalty points, which would lead to a suspended license.

Police plan to impose 40 penalty points when two or more vehicles pose danger to others or risk causing an accident by moving in either a horizontal or vertical line without a reasonable cause.

One-hundred points will be imposed against anyone destroying roads or setting up obstacles to disrupt traffic.

Meanwhile, organizers of a vehicle-only rally that was banned by the police said they plan to seek a court injunction later on Monday.
