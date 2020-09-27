Biegun Calls for N. Korea's Engagement

Photo : KBS News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held talks in Washington to discuss North Korea issues.After talks with Seoul's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters that the two sides discussed constructive ways to continue to advance diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.Biegun, who doubles as the U.S. point man for North Korea, said the two sides discussed "creative ideas," but they cannot do it by themselves, calling for North Korea's engagement. He added Seoul and Washington remain open to discussion with North Koreans when they are prepared.Biegun said he and Lee discussed many issues relevant to the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations, including the recent killing of a South Korean official by the North.He said it was a tragic incident that was deeply disturbing to the Korean people and certainly to the U.S., but the two sides talked about effective ways to continue to advance diplomacy on the peninsula.Biegun stressed that the allies remain fully committed to diplomacy as a way to reach an enduring peace in the region, to achieve denuclearization, to bring about a brighter future for all Korean people and to bring about normalcy in the United States' relationship with North Korea.