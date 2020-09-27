Police, Civic Group Clash over National Foundation Day Rallies

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court is set to reach a decision on Tuesday on whether it falls under police jurisdiction to ban rallies set for National Foundation Day this Saturday as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.The Seoul Administrative Court is reviewing a suit filed by a conservative civic group against police in Seoul’s Jongno district last week for refusing the group’s plan for a National Foundation Day rally on two occasions. The civic group also requested the court suspend the police ban on rallies.The group, which organized rallies on Liberation Day on August 15, said the police are unilaterally prohibiting rallies even though the Constitution guarantees the freedom of assembly.The group then reiterated that there is no scientific proof that COVID-19 spread during rallies.The police, for their part, said the ban is an exceptional and temporary measure implemented amid the pandemic. They stressed that holding rallies that draw large numbers of people randomly when quarantine efforts are at a critical crossroads is a clear danger to the well-being of the public.