Moon Wishes S. Korean People Happy Chuseok in Video Message

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

President Moon Jae-in wished the South Korean people a happy Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, with hopes of a better tomorrow amid heightened quarantine against COVID-19.Moon's message with First Lady Kim Jung-sook was issued in a format resembling a video call on Wednesday, which is the first day of the five-day holiday.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"Many people had to postpone their reunion with their family but those ordinary and valuable days will soon return to us. As much longing we have for one another, we will grow to cherish and be concerned about each another.""I wish everyone a happy Chuseok with hopes for a better tomorrow. I thank the public for enduring inconveniences from where they are. Thanks to that, we are gradually restoring normalcy in our daily lives."[Sound bite: First Lady Kim Jung-sook (Korean/English translation)]"The full moon will rise over the front yard of our family homes, the parking lot in front of our apartments and in our hearts as well. Happiness during the next holiday will double so long as our hearts are together wherever everyone is. I wish for everyone's physical and mental well-being during Chuseok and ask everyone to stay healthy and hopeful."The president expressed regret over the deaths of more than 400 people from the virus, consoling the bereaved families and thanking medical and quarantine personnel, the police and fire authorities for their hard work.Moon also vowed to successfully fend off COVID-19 and defend the economy to repay the public for enduring difficulties.