Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

KDCA Chief Apologizes for Flu Vaccine Fiasco

Write: 2020-10-07 15:18:54Update: 2020-10-07 15:25:16

KDCA Chief Apologizes for Flu Vaccine Fiasco

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the country's disease control agency has apologized for the fiasco over mishandled flu vaccines which were left unrefrigerated for a time during the distribution process. 

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), said Wednesday during a parliament audit that she is sorry the issue has caused public concern.

She promised cooperation with related agencies to improve vaccine management and distribution to prevent a similar mishap from occurring in the future.

Jeong said that based on inspections and expert advisory, the exposed vaccines are found to have no problems regarding safety. She explained the 12 people who received the flu shots and reported unusual reactions have now all recovered from their mild symptoms.

She said authorities will take this opportunity to examine any loopholes in vaccination projects across the board to come up with improved measures.

The disease control chief also vowed to suppress the COVID-19 outbreak to a level manageable by South Korea's healthcare, quarantine and social system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >