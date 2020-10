Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential senior secretary for political affairs Kang Ki-jung has denied any involvement in a massive hedge fund scandal surrounding Lime Asset Management.Appearing on a local radio program on Tuesday, Kang denied the allegations made by Kim Bong-hyun, former chairperson of Star Mobility, the main culprit in the scandal that rocked the country's largest hedge fund.In a recent court hearing on the one-point-six trillion won scandal, Kim testified that he believes 50 million won was given to Kang through Lee Kang-se, a former Star Mobility CEO.Kang said he met Lee at the presidential office on July 28 last year for about 20 minutes but did not receive any money from him.Kang went on to say that he never had contact with Lee again after that.