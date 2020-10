Photo : YONHAP News

More than 50 COVID-19 cases have been reported at a nursing home in the southern port city Busan.The city's health authorities said on Wednesday that 43 patients and nine employees at a nursing home in the Mandeok area in Buk District tested positive for coronavirus.After a nursing assistant at the facility tested positive on Tuesday, 262 employees and patients were tested, 52 of whom were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday morning.The facility was reportedly placed under cohort quarantine referring to a complete lockdown.