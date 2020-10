Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, whose first full-length album fittingly titled, "The Album," debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's main album chart, also topped the Billboard Artist 100 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time.On Tuesday, Billboard said BLACKPINK surged from No. 65 to No. 1 on the chart dated October 17, thanks to the group's debut full-length album.It is also the first time for an all-female group to top the Artist 100 since its inception in 2014.K-pop boy band BTS ranked No. 2 on the Artist 100, making it the first time two K-pop acts have topped the chart at the same time.The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of album and track sales, radio airplay, and social media fan interaction.