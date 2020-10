Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited another typhoon-hit region in the country's eastern province and inspected recovery efforts.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency on Thursday reported that Kim visited the country's eastern region including Sinpo and Hongwon County in South Hamgyong Province to inspect rehabilitation efforts.Kim reportedly said that his heart was always with party members and soldiers involved in the reconstruction work during the celebrations marking the founding anniversary of the ruling party, while appreciating their hard work.Kim also said that he will sternly deal with poor construction and violations in reconstruction efforts.The visit comes a day after the KCNA reported that Kim made a similar visit to the Komdok region in the same province, which was hit hard by typhoons.