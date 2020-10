Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a one-year prison sentence for the former boyfriend of late K-pop star Goo Ha-ra, who was convicted on charges of assault and blackmail.The top court found Choi Jong-bum, 29, guilty of the charges, keeping with the lower court's earlier one-year jail sentence.On the charge of illicit photography, the court found Choi not guilty, which is also in line with earlier sentences.A former member of popular girl group KARA, Goo Ha-ra was found dead at her home in November last year in an apparent suicide, while her former boyfriend’s trial was ongoing.