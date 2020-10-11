China Passes New Export Control Law

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly passed a new law that would restrict sensitive exports vital to national security.According to China's state-run People's Daily, China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, adopted the Export Control Law in a session on Saturday. The law will go into effect from December 1.The law will reportedly enable Chinese authorities to take countermeasures against any individual, as well as foreign and local companies that abuse export-control measures and pose a threat to China's national security and interests.The items subject to the law includes items related to the production of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear materials.China appears to have passed the new law to respond to the United States’ recent moves to sanction Chinese companies including telecom giant Huawei Technologies, escalating trade tensions between the two nations.