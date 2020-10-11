Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

China Passes New Export Control Law

Write: 2020-10-18 14:23:26Update: 2020-10-18 14:40:00

China Passes New Export Control Law

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly passed a new law that would restrict sensitive exports vital to national security.

According to China's state-run People's Daily, China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, adopted the Export Control Law in a session on Saturday. The law will go into effect from December 1.

The law will reportedly enable Chinese authorities to take countermeasures against any individual, as well as foreign and local companies that abuse export-control measures and pose a threat to China's national security and interests.

The items subject to the law includes items related to the production of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear materials.

China appears to have passed the new law to respond to the United States’ recent moves to sanction Chinese companies including telecom giant Huawei Technologies, escalating trade tensions between the two nations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >