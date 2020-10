Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment fell at almost the fastest pace among major economies in September due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country after mid-August.According to the data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Sunday, the country's composite consumer sentiment index stood at 97-point-03 last month, down point-33 points from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.South Korea ranked 26th among 28 OECD member nations that have produced related data for last month. Latvia and Spain were the only OECD countries that posted lower readings.South Korea's consumer sentiment index posted the second largest fall after Greece, which slipped point-36 points during the cited period. Just eight of the 28 countries saw the reading drop during the period.