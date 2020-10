Photo : YONHAP News

An elderly woman has died after receiving a vaccination for the seasonal flu, making it the second such death after a teen boy died last week in Incheon, just two days after receiving a flu shot.A 78-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning in Gochang, North Jeolla Province.Regional health authorities said she received a flu shot on Monday morning at a nearby clinic that was produced by Boryung Biopharma Company.However, they added that a clear correlation between the woman's death and the vaccine has yet to be determined, and that they are conducting a thorough investigation.The woman is known to have suffered from chronic illnesses and was on blood pressure medication at the time.