WEF: COVID-19 Recession Accelerating Changes that Could Displace 85 Mln Jobs

The latest report by the World Economic Forum(WEF) says the coronavirus recession is accelerating technological changes that could displace 85 million jobs within the next five years.The "Future of Jobs Report 2020" published on Wednesday said that automation, in tandem with the COVID-19 recession, is creating a "double disruption" scenario, where job creation is lagging behind job destruction for the first time in recent years.The report said a shift in the division of labor between humans and machines could displace an estimated 85 million jobs by 2025, while giving rise to 97 million new roles.Jobs set to be redundant include administrative assistants, bookkeepers and payroll clerks, while jobs growing in demand include those in the green economy, data and artificial intelligence, engineering, cloud computing and product development.The report, meanwhile, said expected job increases in marketing, sales and content production "showcase the continuing importance of human interaction in the new economy."