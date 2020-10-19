Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Justice Minister Orders Inspection of Prosecutors' Probe into Alleged Lobbying Activities

Write: 2020-10-23 08:44:30Update: 2020-10-23 10:14:07

Justice Minister Orders Inspection of Prosecutors' Probe into Alleged Lobbying Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl continued to clash over high-profile investigations on Thursday.

The minister ordered a joint inspection by her ministry and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office into the Lime Asset Management investigation.

Choo ordered the joint inspection to see if there was any cover-up in the investigation process or reporting to a higher chain of command, or if the probe was skewed in favor of opposition politicians suspected of involvement.

The order came right after Yoon told a parliamentary session that he had not received any reports that state prosecutors were allegedly lobbied by a key suspect in the Lime scandal before the media reported the allegations. 

Regarding the minister's order of inspection, Yoon expressed concerns that the order could be seen as an intervention into the prosecutors' investigation or indictments.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >