Photo : YONHAP News

An autopsy report shows that the cause of death of a teenager in Incheon is not related to the flu shot he got two days earlier.According to police in Incheon on Thursday, that was the conclusion of the National Forensic Service in its autopsy report of the 17-year-old male high school student, who died last Friday morning.The teen, who had received the free influenza vaccination as part of the government's program on October 14, was found dead when emergency personnel arrived on Friday.The police are conducting an additional investigation into the teen's death, while declining to reveal the cause as the investigation is ongoing.