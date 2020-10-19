First Fall Frost and Freeze Observed in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The season's first frost has been observed in Seoul.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Saturday morning that the temperature fell to three-point-two degrees Celsius in the capital city, bringing the first frost and freeze.The first frost arrived three days earlier and ice 15 days earlier than last year, while compared to the long-term average, it's still two and six days faster respectively.Also the first hoarfrost this fall has been recorded on Halla Mountain in southern Jeju Island.The Jeju branch of the weather agency said that hoarfrost, which forms on tree branches, was observed for the first time Saturday morning near the mountain peak as temperatures ranged between minus two degrees and one degree.Morning lows dropped below zero in some inland and mountainous areas and to below five degrees for the rest of the country on Saturday, bringing the northern part of the nation under an early cold snap alert.