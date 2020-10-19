PM Marks UN Day with Message of Gratitude

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed Korea's gratitude to the United Nations on Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary of UN Day.Writing on social media, he said the UN has been a long friend and has made South Korea what it is today, and the Korean people always remember and appreciate that.Chung noted that when the country was hanging by a thread during the Korean War, one-point-nine million UN troops came to the rescue.He said South Korean and UN forces shed blood together and dedicated their lives to defend peace and freedom in this country and now South Korea is taking part in building global peace through UN peacekeeping activities.The prime minister said Korea will lend help in the international community's fight against COVID-19 and in UN efforts to safeguard freedom and peace.UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.