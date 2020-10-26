S. Korea COVID-19 Increase Climbs Back to Triple Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea climbed back to triple digits on Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 119 new coronavirus cases were detected throughout Sunday, raising the total caseload to 25-thousand-955.Of the new cases, 94 are local infections, while 25 were imported.The daily figure jumped by 58 from the previous day, surpassing 100 again after remaining below that mark for two days.Most of the new cases are linked to sporadic clusters at hospitals, facilities for the elderly and family gatherings. Health authorities are paying keen attention to the virus situation as the figure climbed over 100 despite a sharp drop in the number of people tested on Sunday.Of the 94 new local cases, 88 came from the greater metro area including 20 in Seoul, 65 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon.The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients remained unchanged from the previous day at 53.The country’s death toll remained at 457 with no new deaths reported.