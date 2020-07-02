Mourners Continue to Pay Respects at Funeral of Late Samsung Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: High-ranking officials from South Korea's political and business circles paid their respects at the funeral of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who died on Sunday at the age of 78. According to tradition, Lee's body will be laid to rest on Wednesday following a four-day funeral ceremony.Sam Len reports.Report: Mourners continued to pay their respects on Monday at the funeral of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee who died on Sunday after being bedridden for six years following a heart attack.Among the mourners was Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun. He thanked the late Samsung chief for engendering a sense of pride among Korean businesses that they too can aspire to be the best in their fields.Lee became chairman after his father and Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul died in 1987 and played a key role in turning Samsung into the world's No. 1 electronics company through bold and innovative investments and focusing on product quality.Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan said he hopes the conglomerate will enter a new era of growth under Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. The Samsung heir has been at the helm of the vast conglomerate since his father suffered a massive heart attack in 2014.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min also paid his respects on behalf of President Moon Jae-in.Ruling Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon said he did not know the late chairman personally, but lauded him for his innovative accomplishments and elevating the status of Korea on the global arena.The main opposition People Power Party said the late chairman's innovative efforts served as a model for everyone.Lee will be laid to rest on Wednesday.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.