S. Korea Reports 103 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday 103 new COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 26-thousand-146.Of the new cases, 96 are local infections, while seven are imported.Of the new local cases, 61 came from the greater metro area including 23 in Seoul, 28 in Gyeonggi Province and ten in Incheon. Gangwon Province added 14, while Daejeon reported seven and North Gyeongsang Province five.New daily cases bounced back to triple digits just one day after the figure had slipped below 100.Most of the new cases are linked to sporadic clusters at family and business gatherings as well as hospitals and facilities for the elderly. In particular, total cases linked to a business gathering that took place at a golf resort in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, reached 31 as of noon Tuesday.One more death was reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 461.