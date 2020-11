Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message to United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, expressing hope for joint efforts to develop relations of their countries.President Moon wrote in a Twitter post that "Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid."Moon said that he looks forward to working with Biden and Harris for their shared values, adding he has great expectations of advancing and opening up the future development of bilateral relations.He ended the post with "Let's go together!"The congratulatory message came about eight hours after Biden declared in a statement that he won the presidency.