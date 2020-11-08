Another Korean-American Woman Elected to US Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

Another Korean-American woman has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.On Tuesday, Republican candidate Michelle Steel, whose Korean name is Park Eun-joo, defeated Democratic incumbent Harley Rouda in California's 48th Congressional District.According to The New York Times(NYT), Steel secured 50-point-nine percent of votes after a tight race where the margin was only one-point-eight percentage points.Born in Seoul in 1955, Steel immigrated to the United States in 1975. She entered politics in 1992 after watching Korean-Americans' livelihoods get demolished amid the Los Angeles riots.Steel is the third Korean-American to be elected this year, following the victories of Democrat Marilyn Strickland in Washington's Tenth district and incumbent Democratic Rep. Andy Kim in New Jersey's Third district.Strickland and Steel are the first Korean-American women to be elected to Congress.Another Korean-American, Republican candidate Young Kim, is currently ahead of her Democratic rival Gil Cisneros by one percentage point in California's 39th district, raising hope for a fourth Korean-American to be elected.