G20 Leaders Pledge Fair Global Vaccine Access

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and leaders of 19 other major global economies pledged to "spare no effort" in ensuring the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests.In the Day Two session of the Group of 20(G20) summit on Sunday, the leaders discussed ways for an "inclusive, sustainable and resilient" future of the world hit hard by the virus.The leaders adopted a joint communique following the two-day virtual summit.According to the statement released by Seoul's presidential office, the G20 leaders said the coronavirus revealed vulnerabilities in the world's preparedness and response and underscored its common challenges.The group vowed to spare no effort to ensure affordable and equitable access for all people, recognizing the role of extensive immunization as a "global public good."Regarding cross-border movement of essential personnel, which President Moon stressed, the statement said the group will continue to seek specific measures to facilitate personnel movement in a way that does not put public health at risk.