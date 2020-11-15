S. Korea Reports 271 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 271 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, falling below 300 for the first time in six days.The Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Monday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 31-thousand-four.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 255 were local transmissions, while 16 were imported.The daily figure dropped by 59 from the previous day, due partly to a decrease in the number of people who get tested on weekends.Of the 255 local cases, 206 came from the capital region with 109 in Seoul, 74 in Gyeonggi Province and 23 in Incheon. The number for the greater Seoul area remained above 200 for the fourth consecutive day.Imported cases decreased from 28 the previous day to 16.Four more coronavirus deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 509. The fatality rate stands at one-point-64 percent.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients has dropped by eight to 79.