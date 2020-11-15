S. Korean Military Raises Social Distancing Rules for Ranking Officers

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military has decided to raise social distancing to Level Two for officers at units across the nation in line with the government's similar move for the greater Seoul area amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.The Defense Ministry said on Monday that starting Tuesday, the military will enforce the raised social distancing rules for ranking military officers nationwide for the next two weeks until December 7.The ministry reportedly took the preemptive move considering that military officers, unlike ordinary enlisted soldiers, often have off-base trips and frequent contact with civilians.Under the Level Two scheme, military officers should stay in their quarters after work on weekdays and the weekends and refrain from holding gatherings.Vacations for soldiers are allowed under strict quarantine rules. Soldiers living in the metro area under Level Two rules could see their vacations delayed or banned according to their commanders' judgment.