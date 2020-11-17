Supreme Prosecutors' Office Launches Interim Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has launched its interim leadership after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duties on Tuesday.According to legal sources on Wednesday, the deputy chief of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Cho Nam-gwan, will serve as acting prosecutor general.Tuesday marked the first time in the history of the nation’s Constitution that the justice minister suspended the top prosecutor. An official said the office will exert its best efforts to carry out its duties under the interim leadership.Meanwhile, Choo is set to handle affairs related to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Wednesday, including attending a meeting of a committee tasked with recommending candidates to head the new anti-corruption agency.