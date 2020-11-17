S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 500 for First Time in Four Days

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases fell below 500 for the first time in four days on Sunday, due apparently to a decrease in testing over the weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 450 new infections were detected throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated caseload to 33-thousand-824.Of the new cases, 413 are local transmissions and 37 are imported.Although the daily figure slightly decreased over the past four days, it is hard to decide if the epidemic began to subside given that fewer tests are usually carried out on weekends compared with weekdays. The government plans to decide on whether to readjust social distancing rules on Sunday.The greater Seoul-metro area accounts for 64 percent of all domestic cases, including 146 in the capital city, 95 in Gyeonggi Province and 22 in Incheon.New infections in areas outside the capital region came to 150, remaining over 100 for the sixth consecutive day.One more coronavirus death was reported, bringing the death toll to 523. The fatality rate stands at one-point-55 percent.