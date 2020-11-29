Ruling Party Chief's Aide Found Dead amid Probe into Campaign Finance Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

A close aide to the ruling party chair was found dead on Thursday after being questioned about alleged acceptance of funds from the scandal-ridden Optimus Asset Management.Police said on Thursday that the aide, identified only by the surname Lee, was found dead near the Seoul Central District Court at around 9:15 p.m.Police said that Lee appeared to have committed suicide, adding a note has not been found around the body.The deputy chief at the office of Democratic Party Chairperson Lee Nak-yon was questioned at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Lee was then supposed to appear for questioning after dinner that day, but went missing.Seoul City's election commission filed a complaint against the deceased last month on charges of violating political funding laws in relation to allegations that a company tied to Optimus provided rental fees for multi-function printers at the local office of the DP chair.