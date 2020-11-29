S. Korea to Heighten Year-End Quarantine Starting Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has designated the next four weeks starting Monday as a year-end special quarantine period to curb further spread of COVID-19.This is according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, as it laid out detailed quarantine measures for the period from Monday to January 3.The measures come amid a resurgence of the virus, with daily new cases reported on Friday spiking over 600.Authorities asked the public to avoid year-end events and gatherings as much as possible and for religious events to be held virtually. In a bid to encourage spending at eateries without contact, the government will offer discount coupons for mobile app deliveries.Sales of train tickets will be restricted and inspections will be heightened at seasonal venues, such as ski resorts and skating rinks.