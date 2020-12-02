Menu Content

58 First-term Opposition Lawmakers to Join Party's Filibuster

Write: 2020-12-11 09:33:40Update: 2020-12-11 10:49:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is continuing a filibuster to block the parliamentary passage of contentious bills, with dozens of its lawmakers planning to join the move. 

In a press conference on Friday, the party's first-term lawmakers said all of them, or 58 out of the party's 103 lawmakers, have agreed to join the filibuster.

The first-term PPP lawmakers reportedly reached the agreement Thursday, and conveyed their decision to the party's floor leadership. 

With the decision, the opposition party's filibusters are expected to continue through the end of the year in a bid to stop the passage of revision bills to limit the authority of the nation's spy agency and prohibit the cross-border distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets. 

The PPP launched a relay of speeches on Thursday on the spy agency bill.
