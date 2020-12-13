Main Opposition Leader to Apologize over 2 Incarcerated Ex-Presidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim leader of the major opposition People Power Party(PPP) will reportedly issue a public apology regarding the crimes by former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.Yonhap News quoted multiple officials of the conservative party as saying that Kim Chong-in will hold a press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday morning and apologize over the incarceration of the two presidents related to the party.However, the apology is not likely to mention specific wrongdoings by the presidents, but rather focus on the party's failure to reform.Kim, a former member of the ruling Democratic Party, has long planned the event as part of efforts to reform the PPP, which sustained a crushing defeat to the DP in the general elections in April.The 80-year-old politician previously sought to apologize last week, but postponed until after the party wrapped up a parliamentary filibuster to block the passage of contentious bills. The DP-led National Assembly put an end to the PPP filibuster sessions on Monday by passing the remaining major bill on anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns.It is questionable, however, how his prospective public apology will be met by the PPP. Some members have expressed opposition or reluctance regarding the move.